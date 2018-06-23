press release: Come enjoy a showcase of classic cars, jeeps, trucks, imports and more. Enjoy a selection of food, entertainment, vendors and raffles. Enter Your Car: $15 show entry fee with over $3,500 in cash awards. You’ll also receive a swag bag for entering. Classes: Classic/Antique, Truck/Jeep/SUV, Import/Tuner. All proceeds go to Dane County Humane Society. Check us out on Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/events/ 229220931168011/

All makes and models and years welcome

11:00AM – 3:00PM, June 23, 2018, ProClip USA, 4915 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718

Free Admission for Spectators, $15 Entry Fee for first vehicle, $10 for each additional car (Swag bag included in entry fee; only one per registrant).