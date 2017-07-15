Carandale Farm Field Day

press release: When’s the last time you had aronia, saskatoon, or sea berries? Never heard of them? Aronia berries have two to four times the antioxidants as the better-known acai berries, goji berries, blueberries, and cranberries—plus, they are native to this area. Join us 15th from 1:30 – 4:30pm for a Field Day hosted by Dale, Cindy, and Cory Secher of Carandale Farms (1046 Tipperary Road in Oregon, Wisconsin). The Sechers will be sharing nearly 50 years of experience with perennial fruiting crops including many unusual species like aronia and saskatoon. Come see these crops first hand and learn how these uncommon fruits could support alternative local and regional markets with a smaller environmental footprint (and better bottom line). We’ve got a little bit for everyone from hobbyists and backyard gardeners to nutritionalists and commercial fruit growers.

After brief introductions and slides about the uncommon fruit research trials underway, a walking tour on the farm will provide participants the opportunity to observe growth and challenges associated with the fruit trials. Observations and challenges will be shared and participants are encourage to ask questions and share their experiences. Registration is not required, but much appreciated to help us with a head count for snacks and planning.

Carandale Farm is the longest established pick-your-own farm in Dane County, providing pick-your-own and retail fruits and vegetables to the Dane County area since 1969. In 2002, Carandale Farm initiated an on-farm trial for screening unknown, little known and overlooked fruit crops for adaptability, sustainability and economic potential.