Sequoya Library will present live jazz every Sunday from 1/22 through 5/14/17. Performances will be in the area near the “Ask Here” desk, with most musicians planning on two sets.

Sunday Jazz at Sequoya presents Caravan Gypsy Swing Duo, a sub-group of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble. The Duo is an instrumental acoustic jazz group based in Madison. They are primarily influenced by the legendary Roma Gypsy Jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. You can expect a range of tunes from the “Hot Swing” repertoire, originals, and standards. 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison. 1:30pm. Free admission.