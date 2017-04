Join us for the release of our debut Ep: PARIAHPRISM. We are humbled to have BEEFUS, GAUSS and TAREK SABBAR to share the evening with. Doors @ 7pm, $5, 21+.

BEEFUS: https://beefus.bandcamp.com/

GAUSS:https://gaussmke.bandcamp.com/

TAREK SABBAR:Post-punk electronics.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1421094061297523/