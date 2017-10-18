Carbon Grand Opening

press release: We invite you to attend the Grand Opening of Carbon at Union Corners on Wednesday, October 18 at 11:00 AM! Food and drink will be provided, along with a tour through our newest development. We are excited to welcome a distinguished list of speakers including Mayor Paul Soglin and Wyman Winston, Executive Director of WHEDA.

Limited parking is available along Winnebago Street in front of the complex; please do not park in the UW Health Clinic parking lot.

Carbon is an affordable housing complex serving the very low- and low-income population.