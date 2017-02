Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., March 1st through April 26th

$6/class; Drop-In

We try to truly put into words how fun this class is, but you just have to try it for yourself! You will drum, dance, sweat, tone and smile from head to toe-you'll barely realize you're working out! This is the perfect class for friends looking to be active together and anyone who wants to try something new. Class will fly by; all you need is a water bottle!