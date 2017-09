press release: Breast Cancer Awareness Classes: Free cardio-kickboxing class when you bring a donation! (*handwraps are required). Classes are 1 hour long. All donations will go to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Schedule and register online in advance at www.omnifightclub.com/madison

Omni Fight Club- 834 E. Washington Ave, Ste 317. Specific Class Dates & Times:

o Tuesday, 10/3: 7am

o Saturday, 10/7: 8am

o Wednesday, 10/11: 6:30pm

o Saturday, 10/14: 9:30am

o Thursday, 10/19: 9am

o Saturday, 10/21: 8am

o Monday, 10/23: 6am

o Friday, 10/27: 5:15pm

o Tuesday, 10/31: 5:30pm