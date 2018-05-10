Cards for Mother's Day and Father's Day

Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53717

press release: Say thank you to the people in your life who helped shape the person you are today by making them a hand-made card. During this class Stampin’ UP! demonstrator, Jamie Statz-Paynter will provide all materials and instruction you need to leave with 2 cards. Registration required, register online or call 824-1780. Walk-in's on the day of the event are accepted only if space is available. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.

608-824-1780
