Cards for Mother's Day and Father's Day

press release: Say thank you to the people in your life who helped shape the person you are today by making them a hand-made card. During this class Stampin’ UP! demonstrator, Jamie Statz-Paynter will provide all materials and instruction you need to leave with 2 cards. Registration required, register online or call 824-1780. Walk-in's on the day of the event are accepted only if space is available. Children under 7 must be accompanied by an adult.