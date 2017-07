press release: Get the scoop on Care Wisconsin, a non-profit health plan, at our Open House August 8, 2017, from 3-5:30 p.m. Meet staff and learn about our 40+ year history serving Dane County. Join us at 1617 Sherman Ave. Free entry, parking and ice cream! For questions, call 1-800-963-0035, or visit www.carewisc.org.