Career Change 101

Is it time for a career change? If you’re feeling overwhelmed, or don’t know where to start, the workshop Career Change 101 at the Verona Public Library on Friday, July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m., can put you on the right track. This workshop, presented by UW-Madison Adult Career and Special Student Services, will give you a jump start by teaching you how to identify reliable resources and use them effectively.

This workshop is free and open to the public. To register, call UW Adult Career and Special Student Services at 608-263-6960, or sign up online at acsss.wisc.edu.

The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.  For more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
