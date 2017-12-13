Career Change 101
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Career Development: Looking to switch careers but are unsure of where to begin? This is the workshop for you! Join April McHugh from Adult Career and Special Student Services at UW Madison as she shares tips to get the career planning process started. You’ll learn tips for taking your career in a new direction, creating a path for a more fulfilling career, and even local and online resources you can take advantage of.
Info
Careers & Business