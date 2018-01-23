Career Exploration and Transferrable Skills

press release:

Job seekers can get free help sharpening their skills from Chris Ehle, recruitment and triage specialist from WorkSmart Network, at the Verona Public Library as part of the Job Seekers Program Series. On Tuesday, January 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Ehle will discuss how you can transfer your current skills to a new career. He will also talk about how to tailor your resume to fit the new job you desire.

The WorkSmart Network is supported by the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin that specializes in delivering workforce services and solutions to prepare workers for the needs of business and industry. The WorkSmart Network team delivers employment and training services and support to job seekers, businesses, and young adults in communities across South Central Wisconsin.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.