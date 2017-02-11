Careers for Real Good in the Real World

Google Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00

RSVP

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Saturday, February 11, 9:00am - 5:30pm,Grainger Hall, UW-Madison,975 University Avenue,

You, right now, can tackle some of the world's toughest problems — from climate change to factory farming to poverty and disease. Whether you're looking for a career that will really have an impact, or want to do the most good you can through donations or influencing others, this is the place to find out how! Come learn about the growing "effective altruism" movement.

9:00 am - 9:30 am Registration/Check-in, Refreshments

9:30 am - 10:05 am "Is Effective Altruism Right for You?" by Paul Kelleher

10:15 am - 2:30 pm Career Workshop (Lunch provided)

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm "Effective Entrepreneurship" by Ben Wes

t3:40 pm - 4:15 pm "Social Impact Bonds and the future of government performance improvement" by Mollie Foust

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Keynote: "Altruism through Omission: Doing the Most Good by Being Our Best Selves" by Mylan Engel

Info

UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Careers & Business, Lectures & Seminars

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

RSVP

Google Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00 iCalendar - Careers for Real Good in the Real World - 2017-02-11 09:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer