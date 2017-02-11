Careers for Real Good in the Real World

press release:

Saturday, February 11, 9:00am - 5:30pm,Grainger Hall, UW-Madison,975 University Avenue,

You, right now, can tackle some of the world's toughest problems — from climate change to factory farming to poverty and disease. Whether you're looking for a career that will really have an impact, or want to do the most good you can through donations or influencing others, this is the place to find out how! Come learn about the growing "effective altruism" movement.

9:00 am - 9:30 am Registration/Check-in, Refreshments

9:30 am - 10:05 am "Is Effective Altruism Right for You?" by Paul Kelleher

10:15 am - 2:30 pm Career Workshop (Lunch provided)

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm "Effective Entrepreneurship" by Ben Wes

t3:40 pm - 4:15 pm "Social Impact Bonds and the future of government performance improvement" by Mollie Foust

4:30 pm - 5:30 pm Keynote: "Altruism through Omission: Doing the Most Good by Being Our Best Selves" by Mylan Engel