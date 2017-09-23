Carol Montag
Spring Green General Store and Cafe 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Free.
press release: Carol Montag, singer/songwriter from Iowa has recorded four solo albums (as well as two Christmas CDs as a part of the trio known as Tribute). She lists some of her influences as Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, Eva Cassidy, Julie Andrews, John Denver, and James Taylor, but as one reviewer put it: “She cannot be categorized, she must be heard.” Please join us.
