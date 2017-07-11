press release: On Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m., Fathom Events and AEG Presents will bring Carole King’s unforgettable and critically acclaimed 2016 London concert to approximately 600 U.S. movie theaters with “Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London.” 65,000 fans attended 2016 Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park – her first UK concert in 27 years – where she performed her iconic album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time. This special cinema event also includes star-studded appearances including Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and includes several timeless Goffin/King compositions. Additionally, cinema audiences will enjoy an interview with King herself and special introduction by the iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon.

Tickets for can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com and or at participating theater box offices.