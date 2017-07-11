Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin
press release: On Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m., Fathom Events and AEG Presents will bring Carole King’s unforgettable and critically acclaimed 2016 London concert to approximately 600 U.S. movie theaters with “Carole King: Tapestry – Captured Live at Hyde Park London.” 65,000 fans attended 2016 Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park – her first UK concert in 27 years – where she performed her iconic album Tapestry in its entirety for the first time. This special cinema event also includes star-studded appearances including Tom Hanks, Elton John, Graham Nash, Lou Adler, Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar, James Taylor, David Crosby, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and includes several timeless Goffin/King compositions. Additionally, cinema audiences will enjoy an interview with King herself and special introduction by the iconic WCBS-FM radio host Scott Shannon.
Tickets for can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com and or at participating theater box offices.
Info
Point Cinema 7825 Big Sky Dr., Madison, Wisconsin View Map