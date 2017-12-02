press release: Experience the 11th Annual Caroling in the Cave Concerts, a series of charity fundraisers and Holiday festivities featuring talented music groups from around Southwest Wisconsin. See the Cave in a different light as candles illuminate a main chamber of the Cave – a truly magical experience!

Friday, December 1, 7-8PM: Deliberate Vibration A cappella Vocal Band is a contemporary vocal band from Madison, Wisconsin. They perform an eclectic mix of contemporary and traditional holiday music, all without instruments.

Saturday, December 2, 5-6PM: greenTONE a cappella SOLD OUT: A Caroling in the Cave favorite! These seats will go fast! greenTONE a cappella is an all-female, professional-level a cappella group based in Madison. They bring their vocal talents and contagious sense of fun to Caroling in the Cave each year. If you have never seen them perform in the Cave before, THIS is your year to be here!

Sunday, December 3, 3-4PM: The Christmas Tubas:Wait until you hear how the low tones of the Christmas Tubas resonate through the unique Cave environment. Enjoy Holiday favorites played by talented tuba and euphonium players.

Tickets are $10. There is a Wisconsin beer, wine and cheese reception with cash bar in the Visitor Center prior to each performance.