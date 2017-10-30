press release:

Cycles: An Immersive Installation by Carolyn Kallenborn

October 30 – November 4, 2017, 9 am – 5 pm

SoHE's EcoWell Studio, Room 1107 Nancy Nicholas Hall

In conjunction with Remembrance and Celebration: A SoHE Community Altar Project.

Presented by Carolyn Kallenborn and SoHE’s EcoWell

SoHE professor, and artist, Carolyn Kallenborn transforms the EcoWell studio into a multi-sensory immersive space for reflection, remembrance and contemplation. Inspired by the words of Aztec poet Nezahualcóyotl, the installation combines imagery, light, shadow, sound, smell and taste, evoking the cycles of the natural world. Our shadows become part of the space as a metaphor for our own brief passing through earth’s cycles. Stop in for a few minutes or a few hours. Enjoy a cup of tea, and immerse yourself in the beauty and mystery of Cycles.

And what do I take with me when I go?

Will I leave nothing here of me on this earth?

Do we only rise up and grow to then die in the ground?

At least let us leave flowers.

At least let us leave song.

Nezahualcóyotl