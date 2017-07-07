Carolynn Schwartz Black, Cliff Frederiksen & John Widdicombe

press release: Listen to the jazzy tunes of singer Carolynn Schwartz Black and her band- Cliff Frederiksen and John Widdicombe. This singer-songwriter/bluesmama is a local musician with over 20 years of experience. Her unique voice and her band's seamless quality is the just thing you'll need after a long week. Let Carolynn's soulful voice serenade you while you enjoy a beautiful Friday evening at The Wise.