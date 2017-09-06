Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Carolynn Schwartz Black
press release: The 3rd annual "One Concert to #EndAlz", is Wednesday, 9/6, at High Noon Saloon. Doors at 5pm, music at 6pm. $8 entry gets you a raffle ticket. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association.
Featuring music by Carolynn Schwartz Black (singer of the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars), Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th and Karen Wheelock. Comedy set by Charlie Kojis. Emceed by Teri Barr from 94.9fm WOLX.
We will have a raffle, silent auction and wine pull.
