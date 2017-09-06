Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis

Google Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The 3rd annual "One Concert to #EndAlz", is Wednesday, 9/6, at High Noon Saloon. Doors at 5pm, music at 6pm. $8 entry gets you a raffle ticket. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Featuring music by Carolynn Schwartz Black (singer of the Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars), Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th and Karen Wheelock. Comedy set by Charlie Kojis. Emceed by Teri Barr from 94.9fm WOLX.

We will have a raffle, silent auction and wine pull.

Info
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-268-1122
Google Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00 iCalendar - Carolynn Schwartz Black, Imaginary Watermelon, The Lower 5th, Karen Wheelock, comedy by Charlie Kojis - 2017-09-06 18:00:00