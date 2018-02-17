press release: WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED is a concert show celebrating the music of one of the most successful recording acts of all time. Led by Michelle Berting Brett and accompanied by a live, 4-piece Nashville band, the show re-creates the Carpenters’ original sound.

From Downey, California, the home of the Carpenters, to New York City, to SOLD OUT engagements in Las Vegas, WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN: CARPENTERS REMEMBERED has been met with enthusiasm from Carpenters’ fans and reviewers alike!

Experience an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the pop music phenomenon that defined an era, and sing along to hits that include “Close to You,” “Yesterday Once More,” “Rainy Days & Mondays,” and many more!