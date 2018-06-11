press release: Join Wisconsin Historical Society Press author Carrie A. Meyer at Sun Prairie Public Library on June 11 for a centennial discussion of Wisconsin's World War I experience through the letters from soldiers to families and newspapers back home. Meyer will share some of the letters published in her new Society Press book, Letters from the Boys: Wisconsin World War I Soldiers Write Home, a collection that shares the stories of several soldiers from what they did to prepare for war, to life among French families near the front, and to the terror of the battlefield. A book signing will follow.

Monday, June 11, 6:30 p.m., Sun Prairie Public Library Community Room, 1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie

Author Carrie A. Meyer is an associate professor of economics at George Mason University and has been a full-time faculty member since 1988. She has written numerous papers, books, reports etc. Since Nov 2000, she has focused her research on the history of the rural Midwest. Her new book, "Letters from the Boys" features the letters of World War I soldiers that she gathered from newspapers in Green County, Wisconsin.

Additional book talks are being planned this fall throughout Wisconsin as the World War I centennial continues. Visit our events calendar at www.wisconsinhistory.org/ whspress for book talk updates.