Carrie & Michael Kline

press release: Carrie and Michael Kline in Concert

7:00 pm, July 7, 2018, Folklore Village, 3210 County Road BB, Dodgeville

$15 general admission (Tickets: 608-924-4000)

Sweet and powerful harmony singing and an exquisite choice of songs covering traditional and modern singer songwriters. The Klines are recipients of several fellowships which have led to numerous recordings. This impressive research comes out on stage, captivating the audience and stirring the emotions.

also: "Appalachian Singing in Sacred Spaces" Workshop

1-4 pm, July 7, 2018, Folklore Village, 3210 County Road BB, Dodgeville

$50 adults ($60 includes 7 pm concert)

Folklorists Michael and Carrie Kline spent decades documenting the music of the mountain peoples of West Virginia. Workshop material will cover more than 150 years; beginning with one or two Old World songs, then moving into the Civil War and the Industrial period, exploring the response of independent people to the onslaught first of coal and now, the upsurge in oil & gas, particularly pipelines. Michael and Carrie will help create a supportive and joyful afternoon singing community in the Plum Grove Church.