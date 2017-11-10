Carrie Newcomer, Parker J. Palmer & Gary Walters

press release:

“What We Need is Here: Hope, Hard Times and the Human Possibility”

Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Benefit for Madison-Dane County Courage to Teach

Grammy winning songwriter, recording artist, and activist Carrie Newcomer and internationally known writer, teacher, and activist Parker J. Palmer will be joined by Gary Walters in a concert, “What We Need is Here: Hope, Hard Times and the Human Possibility,” on Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30 PM at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Avenue.

This uplifting evening—a dynamic interweaving of music and spoken word-- will explore the possibility of living more present, hopeful and engaged lives in the face of division, uncertainty, and heartbreak. The concert has grown out of a long-term friendship and collaboration between Carrie and Parker and is being offered in limited venues around the country.

All proceeds will support Madison-Dane County Courage to Teach, a year-long series of four weekend retreats that offers extended time for educators to reconnect with the passion and core values that brought them into teaching and to explore how they might live and teach with greater presence, hope, and engagement. More information on Courage to Teach can be found at http://www.couragerenewal.org/events/couragetoteach-series-2017-18-wi.

Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com (search Carrie Newcomer and Parker Palmer) and are $30 in advance; $35 at the door.