press release: Carrie, an Austin native, began playing violin at age five. Her training quickly became the passion and focus of her childhood, and by age 10, she had performed as part of a group at Carnegie Hall. She continued the classical track in her first year at Oberlin Conservatory, then shifted gears to pursue her true love affair with the fiddle—staying true to her Texas roots—at the Berklee College of Music. Rodriguez, along with partner Luke Jacobs, returns to the historic Thrasher Opera House on Saturday, August 12, for an evening of Pop, Americana, Folk, and Roots music.

In 2001, Chip Taylor, an American songwriter and recent inductee into the Songwriters Hall of Fame (2016), and noted for writing "Angel of the Morning" and "Wild Thing,” asked Rodriguez to join his European tour after seeing her play with the band Hayseed during SXSW (South By Southwest), which featured a showcase of artists of Hispanic ancestry. The list of performers was narrow in focus but inspired: Carlos Santana, Los Lobos, Linda Ronstadt, Gloria Estefan, Jose Feliciano, and Carrie Rodriguez.

She recorded Let's Leave This Town, with Chip Taylor in 2002, followed by an extensive in Europe, and a performance on the TV show ‘Top of the Pops’ as well as appearing on numerous BBC National Radio programs. Chip Taylor and Carrie Rodriguez also appeared on NPR radio program, Weekend Edition, and appeared in a feature article in the New York Times Sunday Arts Section. She’s since released 8 solo CDs, and accompanied on over a dozen others with various artists.

Carrie has been interviewed and/or performed on the NPR radio programs: Latino USA, Mountain Stage, A Prairie Home Companion, and World Café, has performed as a solo artist on Austin City Limits, appeared on Today, Live with Regis and Kelly, The Colbert Report and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and the song We Still Love Our Country, a duo with Romantica lead singer Ben Kyle, went to the top 10 on the AMA radio charts in Feb of 2011. Additionally, she has recorded and/or performed with John Prine, John Mayer, Alejandro Escovedo, Los Lonely Boys, Bruce Hornsby, Robert Earl Keen, Los Lobos, Patty Griffin.

Michael Bialas from the Huffington Post noted that "Carrie Rodriguez just might be the hardest-working woman in American roots music.... That's not surprising coming from the adventurous Rodriguez, who seemingly is either always on tour or in the studio.... Give Me All You Got is an example of Rodriguez at her freewheeling best, an inspired mix of passion and energy that captures the spirit of her feel-the-burn live shows."

