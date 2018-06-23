Carving an Apple Swan & Fan

press release: Learn how to carve apple swans and an apple fan. There will also be a demonstration to inspire everyone to look at fruit in a different way! Registration begins 6/9. Register online or call 288-6160. Children 12 and younger will need an adult helper. Both adults and children must register.

Part of the series, Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market. This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.