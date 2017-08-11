× Expand Cash Box Kings

press release: "One of the best blues bands in the land" --Living Blues

"Virtuoso musicianship…rocking and irresistible" --No Depression

"Gloriously retro with an inspiring eloquence and grace" --Vintage Guitar

Houserocking blues masters The Cash Box Kings, currently celebrating the release of their Alligator Records debut, ROYAL MINT, will perform at The North Street Cabaret in Madison on Friday, August 11, 2017. With deep feeling and top-shelf talent, The Cash Box Kings play tough, real deal classic Chicago blues with boundless energy. They also deliver raw, passionate Delta blues, jumping proto-rock 'n' roll, and steamrolling "bluesabilly," their original mix of Chicago blues and Memphis rockabilly.