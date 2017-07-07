press release: "One of the best blues bands in the land" --Living Blues

"Virtuoso musicianship…rocking and irresistible" --No Depression

"Gloriously retro with an inspiring eloquence and grace" --Vintage Guitar

Houserocking blues masters The Cash Box Kings will celebrate the release of their Alligator Records debut, ROYAL MINT, with a live performance at the Mineral Point Opera House in Mineral Point on Friday, July 7, 2017. With deep feeling and top-shelf talent, The Cash Box Kings play tough, real deal classic Chicago blues with boundless energy. They also deliver raw, passionate Delta blues, jumping proto-rock 'n' roll, and steamrolling "bluesabilly," their original mix of Chicago blues and Memphis rockabilly.