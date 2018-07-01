Cash Box Kings, The Jimmys, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

× Expand Cash Box Kings

Nothing says Independence Day like a lazy afternoon of blues. The award-winning Cash Box Kings (pictured) feature the twin threats of Madison’s Joe Nosek on harmonica/vocals and Chicago singer Oscar Wilson. Truly blues royalty, their most recent release Royal Mint is their debut platter for legendary blues label Alligator. Also on the bill: The Jimmys and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys.