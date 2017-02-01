× Expand Maria Jose Govea Cashmere Cat

$20 ($18 adv.). Doors 8 pm.

press release: In anticipation of his long-awaited debut album, Cashmere Cat will tour North America this spring. Wild Love, Cashmere Cat’s first full-length album, is set for release later this year. Watch the video for “Trust Nobody” featuring Selena Gomez and Tory Lanez.

× Expand "Trust Nobody" by Cashmere Cat

Since emerging in 2012, Cashmere Cat has become one of the most sought-after producers in the world. The FADER praises his “immersive, genre-hopping instrumentals” for Kanye West, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Miguel, Tory Lanez, Charli XCX, A$AP Ferg, Tinashe and many more while SPIN calls him a “a pop mega-force.” He has also released two critically acclaimed EPs—Mirror Maru on Pelican Fly and Wedding Bells on Lucky Me.

Cashmere Cat is Norwegian producer Magnus August Høiberg. Wild Love is set for release on Benny Blanco’s Mad Love imprint on Interscope Records.