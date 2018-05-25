RSVP for Casting for Kids

press release: Wisconsin men's hockey associate head coach Mark Osiecki is holding what he hopes will become an annual event each spring with his "Casting for Kids" Musky Tournament on Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa. The first event is set for Saturday, May. 26.

Running from 8 a.m. through 3 p.m., the event continues with a dinner and auction at Madison's East Side Club from 4-8 p.m.

There is a pre-tournament meeting at 7:30 a.m. at Olbrich Park.

"We want people to come out and support the kids," Osiecki said. "It's going to be a fun day. Come out for some great fishing, and with the dinner and auction after, it will be an exciting event and opportunity to meet some great people."

This is a catch-photo-release tournament for Muskies only.

Entry fee includes boat, guide, two anglers, lunch and dinner for two, hat and t-shirt for each angler and a chance to mingle with celebrities and UW coaches.