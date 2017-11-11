Cat Café Mad Grand Reopening

press release: Cat Café Mad reopens with a new full kitchen and café after a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised nearly $11,000. After a months-long fundraising and construction period, Cat Café Mad is ecstatic to finally reopen in full to the public. To celebrate the momentous occasion, we’re throwing a grand reopening party this Saturday, 11/11/2017. Our party will feature our brand new crepes and specialty coffee drinks, a raffle, photo booth, and of course cats! Plus, for a very limited time we’re offering free entrance into the cattery with purchase of any crepe and drink.

The new café specializes in fresh, homemade crepes. Offering both sweet and savory crepes as well as gluten free and vegan options. In addition, Cat Café Mad has a new espresso bar and full service coffee menu, featuring everything from cappuccinos to hot chocolate and everything in between made with Wisconsin’s own Sjorlinds chocolate.

But the thing that really sets the Cat Café apart is, of course, our cats. With nearly 20 cats in the cattery at a time, there’s no other experience like the Cat Café in Madison. Our cats come from local cat shelter Community Cat, and we help to find them loving homes. People who fall in love with the cats they play with are able to adopt them and bring them back to a home that will care for them.

In addition, Cat Café Mad works hard to throw events that help support our local community. We host yoga lessons on Sundays for our neighborhood to improve their wellness. We also provide a meeting space for local groups to have fun gatherings with our cats. But most of all, we provide a sanctuary for the neighborhood to escape for a sublime dose of relaxation. Cat Café Mad is locally owned and managed as well, and we pride ourselves on helping the cats, people, and community of Madison.

We couldn’t be more excited to show the community our new café, and we truly hope you’ll join us for our grand reopening.