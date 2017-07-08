Cat Show

Abundant Life Christian School 4901 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: Madison Cat Club's Annual Championship & Household Pet Cat Show

Cats from all over the U.S & Canada

Shop Vendors with Cat related items, many you can't find in stores!

Visit with local Cat Rescues

Sat & Sun July 8 & 9, 2017 9 am-4 pm, Abundant Life Christian School, 4901 East Buckeye Road

* Admission: Adults $4, Seniors & Children $3, Family $10 Bring a Food Donation (People/Pet) and receive $1 off your admission. Free Parking

Abundant Life Christian School 4901 E. Buckeye Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
