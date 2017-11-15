press release: Wed. Nov. 15. 7:00 pm Wisconsin Institute of Discovery (330 N. Orchard.) Cat Wars – The Devastating Consequences of a Cuddly Killer. Lecture by Pete Marra, director of the Smithsonian’s Migratory Bird Center. He will talk about his new book Cat Wars that tells the story of the threats free-ranging cats pose to biodiversity and public health throughout the world. This compelling book and lecture traces the historical and cultural ties between humans and cats from early domestication to the current boom in pet ownership, along the way accessibly explaining the science of extinction, population modeling, and feline diseases. It will chart the developments that have led to our present impasse--from breakthrough studies on cat predation to cat-eradication programs underway in Australia today. It will describe how a small but vocal minority of cat advocates has campaigned successfully for no action in much the same way that special interest groups have stymied attempts to curtail smoking and climate change. Hosted by the UW Nelson Institute.