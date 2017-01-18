Catch Me if You Can

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:

USA | 2002 | 35mm | 141 min.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken

DiCaprio plays real-life all-American con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr., a teenager in the 1960s who made millions while variously posing as a pilot, a lawyer and a doctor. Hanks is the dogged FBI agent who chases Abagnale around the world and an Oscar-nominated Walken plays Abagnale’s father. Spielberg’s typically fleet-footed direction keeps this caper/character study fascinating throughout. John Williams’ Oscar-nominated score returns the composer to his jazz roots.

Sunday Cinematheque at the Chazen: Music by John Williams: In a career spanning over six decades, John Williams has established himself as the best-known movie music composer of all time. Our Sunday afternoon series for February-May takes us from Williams’ jazzy origins in '60s comedies and capers to his iconic orchestral scores for some of the biggest blockbusters from the '70s onward, including several key pairings with Williams’ most celebrated collaborator, director Steven Spielberg.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

