press release: The fourth annual Catfish River Music Festival is scheduled for July 7-9 in Rotary Park just outside the historic Stoughton Opera House located at 381 E Main St, Stoughton. The festival features free live music, yummy food and beverage vendors, and fun for the whole family.

JULY 7: 4:00 pm: Fendrick & Peck; 5:30 pm: Jon Hoel Trio; 7:30 pm: Major and the Monbacks

JULY 8: 12:00 pm: the iowans; 1:15 pm: Birds, Birds, Birds; 2:45 pm: TBA; 4:15 pm: Kendra Swanson; 5:45 pm: Joseph Huber; 7:30 pm: Shakey

JULY 9: 12:00 pm: Dave Landau; 1:15 pm: Sortin’ the Mail; 2:45 pm: Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers; 4:15 pm: Chicago Farmer; 5:45 pm: Dead Horses; 7:30 pm: WheelHouse; Fireworks at dusk!

Catfish Music River Festival has become a favorite summer activity as it offers something for everyone. Beyond the captivating free tunes, food vendors will be on-hand to suit all tastes, from veggies to brats, with tons of great local food within easy walking distance. Artists, sellers of goods, and local non-profits will be set-up and eager to say hello. Additionally, it’s just a short two block stroll to the Stoughton Junior Fair and Carnival in Mandt Park. Come for the music and stay for the fireworks at dusk on July 9th!

Beer and wine will be available for sale. Please bring a valid ID if you plan to drink while at the festival.

Find out what’s coming up during the next season of the Stoughton Opera House. The 2017/2018 season will be announced on Friday, July 7th and festival attendees are often the first to learn about the exciting artists coming to Stoughton over the next year.

All festival proceeds will benefit the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association. For artist bios, directions and parking instructions, and other information visit: www.catfishrivermusicfest.com.

Stoughton Opera House

381 E Main Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 877-4400

stoughtonoperahouse.comp[re