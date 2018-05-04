Catherine Forde-Quint, Shiloh Forde

to Google Calendar - Catherine Forde-Quint, Shiloh Forde - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Catherine Forde-Quint, Shiloh Forde - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Catherine Forde-Quint, Shiloh Forde - 2018-05-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Catherine Forde-Quint, Shiloh Forde - 2018-05-04 00:00:00

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Yahara Bay Distillers Opening Reception for Catherine Forde-Quint and Shiloh Forde We are pleased to present an art show exhibition by our own owner and artist Catherine Forde-Quint and her granddaughter, Shiloh. Join us during live music Fridays. Artisan cheeseboard by Madison Cheesemonger.

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719 View Map
608-275-1050
