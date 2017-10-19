Catherine Kautsky
Mystery to Me 1863 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Readers will get a tour of Paris through detailed descriptions of the city’s diversions and the music Debussy wrote reflecting them.
Catherine Katsky is chair of keyboard at Lawrence University and has been lauded by the New York Times as “a pianist who can play Mozart and Schubert as though their sentiments and habits of speech coincided exactly with hers…”
