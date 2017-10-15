Catherine Zdeblick

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Atrium: Oct 15 – Oct 29

Catherine Zdeblick: Cuban Reflections

Cuban Reflections takes you off the beaten tourist trail to the heart of Cuba and her people. The exhibit compresses Zdeblick's seven trips across Cuba documenting everyday life from Hurricane Matthew to Fidel's funeral.

Opening Reception Sunday, October 15: 2-4pm

Edgewood College-The Stream 1000 Edgewood College Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
