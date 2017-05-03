2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting, through June 2.

press release:

Cathy Lawson creates wearable art pieces that explore the color, texture, and organic patterns with her beaded jewelry. Playing with beads and teaching jewelry class for over 20 years still bring Cathy much joy that you can see in the pieces. She uses seed beads, gemstones, and other elements in her bead weaving/bead embroidery. Each bead is sewn down or woven in with thread or wire. Her creations have won awards at the Madison Art Glass & Bead show for the last two years.