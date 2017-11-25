press release: Cattywampus is a fundraiser to benefit DCHS and the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Join us at the newly revamped Ohio Tavern on November 25th from 12-5 PM for live music, 50/50 raffles, and a 'merch table' from local crafters. Suggested $5 donation at the door.

Merch Table will include pieces from the following artists:

Bohemian Bauble....some pretty darn cool jewelry

Jennie Nuese....patches and prints

Mojowear....political shirts and upcycled tshirt skirts

Rachel Imsland....ceramic cups and planters

Stacy Stone...politically charged, handmade, embroidered protest dolls and hoop art

Vaughn Metal Works-scrap metal sculptures