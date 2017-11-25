Cattywampus
Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Cattywampus is a fundraiser to benefit DCHS and the Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Join us at the newly revamped Ohio Tavern on November 25th from 12-5 PM for live music, 50/50 raffles, and a 'merch table' from local crafters. Suggested $5 donation at the door.
Merch Table will include pieces from the following artists:
Bohemian Bauble....some pretty darn cool jewelry
Jennie Nuese....patches and prints
Mojowear....political shirts and upcycled tshirt skirts
Rachel Imsland....ceramic cups and planters
Stacy Stone...politically charged, handmade, embroidered protest dolls and hoop art
Vaughn Metal Works-scrap metal sculptures