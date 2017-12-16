Cave After Dark

Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

press release:

Specialty cocktail tasting and live music by the Charlie Painter Trio INSIDE the Cave as well as live music, tasty treats and cash bar in the Visitor Center. Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds – National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar.  These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required.

Tickets are $30 per person. Reservations are required.

608-437-3038
