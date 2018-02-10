press release: Do something unique and memorable to celebrate Valentine’s Day! Special evening candlelit cave tours just for couples include a variety of music in the cave and cash bar and live music in the Visitor Center. Each couple will receive a red rose, cheese and fruit tastings, a champagne toast, a special gemstone mining bag, truffles from Sjolinds Chocolate House and a souvenir photo. Cave After Dark is a popular series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events sell out fast, so reservations are required.

