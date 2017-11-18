press release:

Wine & Cheese Tasting: Explore the Cave at your own pace following paved and lighted walkways. Spectacular crystallized rock formations and shimmering pools provide an awe-inspiring backdrop for sampling a variety of Wisconsin wines and cheeses. There will be six tasting stops along the Cave Tour route featuring wine from six different Wisconsin wineries. Each wine will be paired with delicious cheese from a Wisconsin cheese maker.

Self-Guided Photography Tour: Bring your tri-pods, mono-pods and selfie-sticks to get that perfect shot. Stroll the warm, cozy cave on paved, lighted walkways at your own pace. Talk through strategies for underground photography with fellow photographers. Capture the natural beauty throughout the underground passageways. Submit your best photo for our 3rd annual photo contest!

Live Music & Cash Bar in the Visitor Center: Join us in the Visitor Center before and after your Cave Tour experience for tasty treats, cash bar featuring Wisconsin wine and beer, and live jazz music by Matt Hollander and Friends, featuring Cave of the Mounds' own Abe Sorber on the vibraphone.

Cave After Dark is a series of themed events for adults 21 and older at Cave of the Mounds - National Natural Landmark. Each event includes a unique at-your-own-pace in-cave experience and theme-related reception in our Visitor Center with cash bar. These special events do sell out, so reservations are required.

$30 per person. Reservations required.

Cave of the Mounds - National Natural Landmark

2975 Cave of the Mounds Road

Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517

608-437-3038

info@caveofthemounds.com

www.caveofthemounds.com