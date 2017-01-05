Cave of Forgotten Dreams

Google Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 iCalendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

Canada, USA, France, Germany, UK | 2010 | DCP | 90 min.

Director: Werner Herzog

In 1994, the Chauvet Cave was discovered in France, with the oldest paintings in the world remarkably preserved on its walls. Under strict conditions of a small team and limited equipment, Herzog received access to the cave and documented the ancient artwork, as well as the scientists, historians, and other experts who work at the site. The 3-D format captures the subtle variations of shape and depth in the cave paintings, and Herzog’s signature contemplative narration suggests fascinating connections between this art, the people who produced it, and the broader history of human creativity.

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-3627

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00 iCalendar - Cave of Forgotten Dreams - 2017-01-28 15:30:00

Print

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer