Cecile McLorin Salvant

press release: Born and raised in Miami, Florida to a French mother and Haitian father, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant is taking the jazz world by storm. She began taking classical piano lessons at age 5 and started singing in the Miami Choral Society at age 8. In 2007, Cécile moved to Aix-en-Provence, France, to study law as well as classical and baroque voice at the Darius Milhaud Conservatory. It was there that she started learning about jazz. She recorded her first album, Cécile, with Jean-François Bonnel's Paris Quintet. A year later, she won the Thelonious Monk competition in Washington D.C. Popular in Europe and the United States, she has performed in numerous clubs, concert halls, and festivals.

In 2014, her second album, WomanChild, was nominated for a Grammy and 2015’s For One To Love won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocal Album. Over the years, Salvant has developed a curiosity for the history of American music, and the connections between jazz, vaudeville, blues, and folk music. She carefully chooses her repertoire, oftentimes unearthing rarely recorded, forgotten songs, with strong stories.