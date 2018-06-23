Cecile Richards & Lauren Peterson

press release: A Room of One's Own and the Wisconsin Book Festival are proud to welcome Cecile Richards and her co-writer Lauren Peterson for an in-conversation book event and book signing in support of Make Trouble! This event will be held on the third floor of Madison Public Library - Central.

Former President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, daughter of the late Governor Ann Richards, featured speaker at the Women’s March on Washington, and a “heroine of the resistance” (Vogue), Cecile Richards has spent a lifetime fighting for social justice and women’s rights. Now, after years of advocacy, resistance, and progressive leadership, she shares her story for the first time in the eagerly anticipated memoir Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead.