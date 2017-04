press release: Craving an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit? Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 32nd Annual Strawberry Festival, sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, June 24 & 25, 2017. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people annually to toast the bold and delicious fruit in all its forms, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.