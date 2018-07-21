Celebrate Mandela Day

press release: Join us for our first annual summer celebration! Kidlinks World invites you to an authentic South African braai (BBQ). Good food, great music, 10 and 20-mile bike rides, plus activities for children and families. This event is donation-based with the goal of fundraising for Kidlinks projects.

Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Avant Gardening & Landscaping, 3055 Siggelkow Road, McFarland: 20-mile ride starts at 3:00pm; 10-mile bike ride at 4:00pm. Silent auction bidding will begin at 5:00pm and the braai at 6:00pm.