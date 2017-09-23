Celebrate South Madison
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Don't be tardy to this party!
Clyde Stubblefield Allstar Tribute Band
Mad City Funk
Cool Front
More Community Groups
Metramorface Fantasy Makeup (face painting)
South Madison Farmers' Market
Great Food and so much more!
Saturday, September 23, 11 am to 7 pm
Free to the public!
Brought to you by the South Metropolitan Planning Council, Inc.
Info
Fairs & Festivals, Kids & Family