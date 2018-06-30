Celebrate the Driftless

press release: Rally hosted by Driftless Defenders and WDPC. Family fun event that includes the IDIDARIDE bike ride starting from Dodgeville (9am) and Verona(10am) along the Military Ridge Trail.  Join the fun to raise awareness to stop the unnecessary Cardinal Creek Transmission line.  Live music by Listening Party folk band.  Kids activities include face painting, games, and sled dogs!

11am-3pm, Saturday, June 30, GrandStay Hotel back lawn Mount Horeb

